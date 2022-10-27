DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that the UAE and Egypt will begin another 50 years of solid and deep-rooted relations and joint efforts, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt.

“The UAE, today, is celebrating, in Egypt, the 50th anniversary of their close, deep-rooted and advanced relations, and we are at the start of another 50 years, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President El-Sisi,” he said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid made this statement coinciding with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Emirati-Egyptian relations in Cairo, Egypt, and the start of another 50 years of cooperation under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President El-Sisi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed lauded the close relations between the UAE and Egypt, which are based on mutual respect and cooperation, to serve the interests of the two countries and the Arab region. He also highlighted their keenness to present a distinguished model of bilateral Arab ties.

The upcoming period will witness further cooperation between the two countries in all areas, he added, noting that they have a forward-looking vision and the determination to continue the development process.

The major celebration in Cairo is being held under the slogan “Egypt and the UAE… One Heart”, from 26th to 28th October, to mark the 50th anniversary of the UAE-Egypt relations.

The 3-day event will be attended by ministers and officials from the UAE and Egypt, and around 1,800 Emirati and Egyptian personalities, including politicians, senior officials, businessmen, intellectuals, innovators, media professionals and public figures.

The Economic Forum… New horizons of bilateral cooperation

The event’s agenda consists of a number of forums and sessions. The first day of the event included the Economic Forum, which was held in the presence of a number of ministers in the governments of the UAE and Egypt, as well as senior officials, businessmen, investors, bankers and economists in the two countries.

The Forum will focus on the horizons of the economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Egypt, in addition to reviewing the most prominent projects and investment opportunities in the strategic sectors that the UAE and Egypt focus on.

The forum will review distinguished success stories of Egyptian and Emirati companies in different fields.

A special session focused on Egypt's preparations to host the 2022 UN climate conference (COP27), the flagship UN climate conference, and how can Egypt and the UAE - as a host of COP28 - take advantages of opportunities available in this regards.

A second session titled ‘’Why Egypt and UAE are favourable investment destinations in the region'', elaborated on efforts and achievements made by the UAE-Egypt Business Council since it was founded in 2020.

Spectacular and successful Egyptian business stories in the UAE were also reviewed.

Speakers also addressed major cooperation examples in improvement of government performance in the two countries, and positive indicators of the DP WORLD SOKHNA, part of the DP WORLD's international network, and Its position just below the southern entrance to the Suez Canal, on the Red Sea, EGYPT, making it strategically located to handle cargo transiting through one of the world's busiest commercial waterways. DP WORLD SOKHNA is located at the heart of the vitally important East-West trade route.

Another session dealt with Egypt's efforts to establish itself as a major land, sea and air transport hub to meet requirements for the development process in the country.