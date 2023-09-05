Non-oil businesses in the UAE have shown a greater degree of confidence that growth will be sustained over the next 12 months, but business activity eased in August to its slowest pace in six months, a survey revealed on Tuesday.

In fact, confidence levels were the strongest registered since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slowed to a reading of 55.0 in August from 56.0 in July.

"The findings suggest that the outlook for the non-oil sector is highly positive, with surveyed firms signalling that this was supported by rising new order inflows, greater tourism

and increased investment," David Owen, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

Growth across the non-oil economy remained historically sharp midway through the third quarter, despite softening to the least marked since January.

Over one-quarter of survey respondents noted a rise in output since the previous month, with most attributing the upturn to rising new business volumes.

"The headline PMI reading of 55.0 showed that growth of operating conditions was sustained in August, although momentum has waned since the four-year peak in June," Owen said.

"Output growth remained sharp, but slowed to the weakest since January, while the expansion in new orders has likewise lost speed since the second quarter of the year," he added.

Job opportunities expanded in the latest survey period, albeit only to a modest degree.

Panellists said that strong economic growth supported higher customer numbers and greater household spending. Strong domestic sales were recorded alongside a solid rise in new

export business, which was the fastest seen in just over a year, the survey noted.

However, despite ticking up since July, the rate of overall new business growth remained below the four-year record seen in June.

(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)