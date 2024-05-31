Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, has met with Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, in the Russian capital, Moscow.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation and ways of developing their cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian sectors. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.