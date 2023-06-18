The majority, 80 per cent, of Emirati graduates desire to develop entrepreneurial skills to ultimately become self-employed and start their own business, according to a new survey by global consultancy PwC Middle East.

The survey’s findings revealed that young citizens are keen to develop skills related to research and data analytics, emerging technologies and creativity and innovation. The survey covered 500 Emiratis across the UAE public and private sectors, as well as new graduates.

According to the inaugural PwC Middle East - Emiratisation Survey 2023, around two-thirds of young citizens currently working in private companies are considering a return to the public sector. However, interest in private-sector employment in the UAE is beginning to increase among them as more opportunities arise in the private sector following the push by the government to employ more graduates in the private sector.

The number of Emiratis working in the private sector increased by 36 per cent between 2022 and 2023. The government aims to employ 75,000 Emiratis in private sector by 2026, according to PwC.

The study pointed out that efforts to attract Emiratis into private enterprises are proving increasingly effective. But the, employers need to do more to boost national talent retention through targeted investment to deliver sustained economic development for the UAE or tangible long-term business benefits.

The survey found that 62 per cent of Emirati graduates find it harder to secure employment in the private sector, while 61 per cent are interested in joining the private sector for better learning and development opportunities and a more autonomous work environment where innovation and creativity are encouraged.

“Collectively, we all must play a leading role in helping the UAE achieve its shared vision and continue building a sustainable, prosperous economic future. The time has come for us to work together to deliver the agenda of this ambitious nation,” said Khaled Bin Braik, Emiratisation programme leader, PwC Middle East.

Meanwhile, 50 per cent of Emiratis employed in the private sector face work-life balance challenges and are considerably less satisfied with their compensation and benefits packages compared to those employed in the public sector.

