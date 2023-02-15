Bilateral relations and prospects for boosting them in various fields were the focus of a meeting held Tuesday afternoon between Prime Minister Najla Bouden and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting is part of the series of meetings and talks that the Prime Minister is holding on the sidelines of her participation in the 10th edition of the World Government Summit, which is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from February 13 to 15.

Bouden took the opportunity to pay tribute to the United Arab Emirates for its efforts to ensure the successful organisation of the World Government Summit and to highlight the many opportunities the event offers to decision-makers from around the world.

The international leaders will share expertise and experiences in various fields, discuss the challenges and issues facing humanity, and reflect on innovative solutions to address them while preparing for the future.

Bouden also expressed satisfaction at the solidity of the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed her willingness to take them to the highest level by consolidating the tradition of consultation and dialogue and the exchange of expertise and experience.

The aim is to contribute to achieving the objectives of Tunisia's Vision 2035, particularly in the areas of digital transition, innovation, green economy and human capital development.

During this meeting, the two parties agreed on the need to intensify bilateral consultations in order to make the most of the opportunities available in both countries and to explore new avenues of partnership and economic cooperation in order to remove obstacles to the achievement of development objectives.

They reaffirmed their willingness to enhance bilateral cooperation in vital sectors such as energy and technology for the benefit of the two peoples.

The meeting also discussed regional and international issues of common interest and reaffirmed the need to establish appropriate frameworks to enhance the level of inter-Arab cooperation in the coming period.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).