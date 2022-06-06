Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, in cooperation with Omran, will develop Salalah’s popular Mughsail Beach as part of its efforts to develop tourist sites and attract visitors from around the world.

Khalid Abdullah al Abri, Director General of Directorate General of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar, informed that it is among several upcoming tourism projects that aim to make the Governorate of Dhofar a sustainable tourist destination throughout the year.

The project will be developed in two phases. “Phase 1 will include construction of car parks, a plaza to hold events and activities, food kiosks, restaurants, a walkway extending to the beach, gardens and shades. Phase 2 will focus on marine sports, an adventure park and children’s games,” Abri said.

One of the most popular attractions in Dhofar, Mughsail Beach is famous for its blowholes. Seawater rushes through an underground channel at high pressure and sprays out of a geyser-like spout, rising several metres high.

Khareef season

In preparation of the khareef season, which officially begins on June 21 and ends on September 21, the Directorate General of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar held a meeting recently with tourism partners from the government and private sectors.

Rawas Hafeez al Rawas, Assistant Director General for Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar, informed that promotional campaigns for the tourist season will be implemented in cooperation with airline offices and hotels. He affirmed that hotel facilities and heritage sites are ready to receive tourists.

“Work is currently underway with airlines and hotels to implement a joint promotional campaign throughout the three-month period of the khareef season,” he added.

According to Rawas, the ministry is promoting the season by showing special reports on Dhofar through TV programmes, as well as engaging Gulf and Arab influencers to promote the destination on social media.

Dhofar will also soon see the completion of the Al Hafa Waterfront Development, a tourism and leisure landmark in Salalah. The first phase of the project includes opening of a promenade and waterfront restaurants (several international brands) and limited operations of a traditional market.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

