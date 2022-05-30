ABU DHABI: Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevin Gamea, has emphasised that the industrial partnership for sustainable economic growth between the UAE, Egypt and Jordan includes several projects that have been classified into three phases, comprising projects to be carried out urgently, medium-term projects, and a group of projects related the long-term period.

In her interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Gamea said, "The partnership was the fruit of the fraternal meeting between President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and King Abdullah II of Jordan in Cairo. Work was carried out according to the directives, to reach an economic partnership that brings together the three countries."

She indicated that the partnership is based on fraternal relations binding the three countries. The partnership translates these strategic relations into actual work based on solid ties. It supports compatibility among countries, towards qualitative strategic projects with economic returns for the UAE, Egypt and Jordan.

She indicated that as part of the partnership, Egypt would handle several strategic sectors, including fertilisers, petrochemicals and foodstuffs, in addition to pharmaceuticals and textiles, which are sectors that will witness direct interaction with UAE’s stakeholders.

The Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry pointed out that there is a consensus in the economic vision of the three countries, especially since the partnership will lead to good economic returns and enhance mutual investments.