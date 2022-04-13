His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has said that Bahrain will shift its focus to increasing economic growth and enhancing competitiveness following the global Covid health challenge.

He was meeting several heads of Ramadan majlises in the kingdom at Riffa Palace yesterday.

HRH Prince Salman highlighted the importance of uniting efforts to implement the wide-ranging strategies and plans to achieve inclusive growth and prosperity for all citizens.

He highlighted Bahrain’s commitment to overcome various challenges.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister indicated that the same determination displayed to overcome the global pandemic, will allow Bahraini citizens to create new successes under His Majesty King Hamad’s vision that will pave a brighter future for all.

HRH Prince Salman exchanged congratulations with the heads of the majlises on the holy month, noting the importance of such gatherings in furthering social bonds, cohesion and integration among Bahraini families.

He highlighted the efforts made by Bahraini citizens, which have enabled the kingdom to lead in numerous fields.Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and a number of senior officials also attended the meeting.

