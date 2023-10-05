Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has created over 7,700 job openings and more than 7,100 training opportunities through various initiatives this year, and helped 4,000 enterprises through various programmes.

These efforts place the organisation on track towards achieving its key performance indicators set for this year, said Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, at its third quarterly Board of Directors meeting for the year 2023.

As part of ongoing training partnerships aimed at human capital development, Tamkeen also facilitated over 1,500 training opportunities in various fields including information technology, software engineering, data science, iOS applications development, 3D animation, game development and more. These training programmes achieved high success rates for graduates with 65% being either employed, promoted, or have start their own businesses as a result of completion, she said.

Bahrainis the first choice

During the meeting, Tamkeen’s Chairman, Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa reiterated Tamkeen’s ongoing commitment to realising the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in making Bahrainis the first choice of employment in the labour market.

This is in addition to the efforts of all the government under the leadership of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to foster an environment that supports training and development for Bahrainis, thus enabling them to enter the labour market, access quality job opportunities and pursue entrepreneurship.

He added that work is currently under way in coordination with the relevant government entities to introduce enhanced programmes to support Bahrainis in the labour market.

StartUp Bahrain Pitch

When it comes to supporting enterprises and entrepreneurship, Tamkeen hosted six editions of StartUp Bahrain Pitch, an initiative aimed at connecting startups with potential investors and providing them with funding options and exposure through pitching events.

During these pitching events, entrepreneurs present their concepts to a panel of judges featuring local and international investors and experts who select the winner of each event.

Furthermore, Tamkeen launched the second edition of the Young Entrepreneur (Mashroo3i 2.0) programme which is aligned with efforts to encourage Bahraini youth to pursue entrepreneurship as a career path.

The programme enables participants to turn their concepts into viable businesses and launch them through training and an advisory bootcamp.

