There is a need for setting up a sustainable global supply chain for minerals that contributes to achieving global value from mineral extraction, according to Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs Engineer Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salamah.

The mineral supply chain includes mines, metal producers, users, and medium-sized companies that connect both sides, stated Bin Salamah.

He was addressing a session entitled "A Comprehensive Multi-Stakeholder Approach: Accelerating the Supply of Minerals in a Responsible Manner," on the second day of the Future Minerals Forum, in Riyadh.

Bin Salamah highlighted the need for fair investment in all stages of the supply chain to ensure equitable participation and stability in the medium and long term, especially in regions with significant mineral resources that the world needs.

"The kingdom is the most suitable place to build a sustainable global supply chain for minerals, due to its central location in the world, which covers most of the mining economies, and its interconnected ports in the east and west, providing flexibility and countering unforeseen interferences," he stated.

The Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of the human aspect in it, particularly in primary mine operations.

"Developing human resources is crucial to making the chain sustainable and flexible. Extracting minerals is a process driven by the availability of energy sources in all their forms, and the energy will be environmentally friendly and clean," he added.

