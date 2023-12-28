The Sharjah Consultative Council approved the draft law regarding the budget of departments and entities of the Sharjah government for the fiscal year 2024 during its second meeting held today at its headquarters in the city of Sharjah as part of its first regular session.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the SCC.

The Council's work began with the ratification of the first session minutes, after which the Council discussed the report prepared by the Council's Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Finance Department, presented to the Council the draft general budget, which required a final review and approval before being submitted to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The council approved the draft law regarding the 2024 general budget for the Sharjah Government departments.