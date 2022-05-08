With an aim to stimulate the economy and create recreational facilities, South Batinah governorate is offering 11 projects for development.

An official of the governorate, said, “South Batinah has called on bidders to set up markets in the wilayats of Wadi al Ma’awel, Al Awabi and in Tawi al Hara in the wilayat of Rustaq.

Tenders have also been announced for construction of wal-kways in the wilayats of Nakhal, Wadi al Ma’awil and Barka.

Tenders include maintenance work of a number of internal roads in the wilayats of Barka and Mussanah, and developing and implementing the Ayn al Thawara project in Nakhl.

The last date for submission of bids is June 2, 2022.

According to Sheikh Issa Hamad al Azri, Governor of South Batinah, the governorate aims to achieve the objectives of the Governorate Development Programme, which has received the attention of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

His Majesty the Sultan raised the amount allocated to the Governorate Development Programme from RO10mn to RO20mn for each governorate for the current Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), starting from 2022.

The governor confirmed that 36 projects have started to develop landmarks, some of which are in final stages of completion.

The governorate also recently signed 11 agreements to implement investment projects at a cost of over RO4mn. South Batinah will also offer 20 investment sites this year for projects aimed at providing public services, supporting SMEs, and providing job opportunities.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

