Doha, Qatar: Vision Golfe, a significant business forum between GCC and France was held yesterday in Paris. Qatar Chamber took part in the conference, where QC delegation was presided by QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohamed Al Thani. Organised by the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, Vision Golfe attracted participation by a host of GCC and French corporations and organisations.

The Round Table discussed new business dynamics in an era of uncertainty and global challenges, while the discussion workshops discussed practicing business in Gulf Countries and successful global economic vision, investing in the future of energy security while accelerating the energy transition, building smart cities in the Gulf Region: the leading way for a sustainable future, the growth and potential of the French agrifood sector in the Gulf countries, and navigating new trends and retail realities through innovative shopping experiences in a competitive landscape.



"In its 1st Round, Vision Golfe is an opportunity to discuss ways to promote business cooperation and building sustainable Gulf-French partnership.” said Sheikh Khalifa, who also referred to the strong bonds between GCC and France. H E highlighted that bilateral trade reach up to $20bn in the year 2021, making France a significant business partner for GCC countries.

He also confirmed the outstanding relations between Qatar and France, pointing out to the growth that doubled twice during the past five years, where in the year 2022 the bilateral trade scored QR16.7bn, compared to QR4.9bn in the year 2017. Standard growth by 165 percent was also achieved last year compared to the year 2021 in which QR6.2bn were recorded, positioning France as Qatar valuable business partner.

He referred to the bond linking between Qatari and French private sectors, regular meetings between QC and its French counterpart, and communication through Arab-French Chamber. Those communications significantly contribute to facilitating investment and promoting cooperation between both countries.

