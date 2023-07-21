Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) recently hosted a highly engaging and informative workshop on entrepreneurship as part of the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office’s ‘AI SUMMER CAMP 5.0’. Titled, ‘Building Blocks of Entrepreneurship: A workshop from ideation to implementation,’ the empowering session covered a range of topics related to entrepreneurship and was held at the Sheraa headquarters within the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park.

The workshop, led by Sheraa’s team of experienced entrepreneurs and mentors, gave 25 eager participants an exclusive opportunity to learn about the different stages of the entrepreneurial journey, the skills and resources they need to succeed, and the potential of the emerging AI industry. Open to all aspiring entrepreneurs, the 4-hour jam-packed session demonstrated the various ways Sheraa is committed to helping entrepreneurs capitalise on this opportunity.

During the workshop, participants were introduced to key tools and concepts that are crucial for entrepreneurial success. The ‘Business Blueprint Canvas’ was discussed as a strategic planning tool, enabling those attending to visualise and organise their business ideas and strategies.

The workshop additionally focused on crafting an impactful ‘Elevator Pitch’, teaching participants how to effectively communicate their concepts in a concise and compelling manner.

To enhance pitching skills further, an interactive session was held titled ‘Pitch This’, which allowed those participating to practise and receive feedback on their ideas. Another important topic covered was ‘Journey Mapping’, with a specific emphasis on identifying pain points rather than jumping to solutions. By understanding the customer journey and these points, participants were equipped with the knowledge to develop solutions that address real world needs.

Commenting on the positive response to the workshop, Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, said, “AI has the potential to transform industries, and we intend to help the ecosystem we have established in Sharjah to lead the way in this field. Our partnership with the UAE AI Camp has equipped participants with a road-map to success, providing the knowledge and skills they need to develop and launch impactful AI-powered businesses.”

Expanding on the role that Sheraa plays in the entrepreneurial landscape, Najla Al Midfa stated, “At Sheraa we firmly believe that entrepreneurship is essential for economic growth and innovation, and we are committed to providing support and guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs on every step of their journey.”