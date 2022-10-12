DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), today said the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has transformed Dubai into a leading city of the future and a testbed for groundbreaking innovation and emerging technologies.

Speaking on the occasion of the inaugural Dubai Future Forum, an annual event hosted by DFF featuring over 400 of the world’s top futurists, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s farsighted strategy has enabled Dubai to set a global example for future readiness and technology adoption.

Sheikh Hamdan said the Forum provides a platform for intellectual and scientific dialogue on how the world can shape its near-term and long-term future. The event reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for futurists, thought leaders, innovators and organisations that are playing an influential role in shaping the world’s future. The outcomes of the Forum will serve governments, communities and economies around the world, he noted.

Taking place from 11th-12th October at the iconic Museum of the Future, the world’s largest gathering of futurists features a total of 30 sessions focused on sharing ideas, perspectives and knowledge on four key themes: the Future of our World; Mitigating Existential Risk through Foresight; Value and Humanity; and Hedging our Bets through Foresight.

The first day of the Forum saw 13 sessions and workshops, including a session titled ‘Why Should We Focus on the Future?’ featuring Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of DFF; and Dr. Michio Kaku, Theoretical Physicist & Futurist.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, delivered a speech during the opening session of the Forum.