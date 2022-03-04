UAE - Several federal government entities, employees and individuals were honoured today by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Government Excellence Award for their distinguished role in serving the UAE society.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai attended the award ceremony, which celebrated the winners at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of ministers, delegates and senior government officials.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honoured six distinguished personalities with the 'Mohammed bin Rashid Scarf' for their exceptional contributions to the UAE society and inspiring stories in government excellence.

Officials who received the sash of honour are Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; Reem Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khaldoun Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; and Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President.

Federal employees received the Prime Minister's medals in 13 categories, while ministries and federal institutions were honoured in 17 categories.

Congratulating the winners, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted, "Today, we honoured the best ministry, director, employee, doctor, teacher and federal institutions across different sectors.

"When we compare our institutions and services in 1994 and 2022, we find that we have made a great leap in our government's development, thanks to the motivational government awards," he noted.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).