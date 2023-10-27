The UAE Vice-President has issued an open call to all ministries, government departments, and institutions to raise the country’s flag high and proud on November 3. Flags will be hoisted across the UAE at 10am on the day.

This year will mark the 11th year of the national occasion. It’s not a public holiday, but Emiratis and expatriates come together on the day to hoist the flag at offices, schools, parks and other places.

“We celebrate Flag Day on November 3,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wrote on platform X.

“On this day, we celebrate the flag of the homeland and raise it together. We call on all the people of the country to take part in the national initiative.”

He called Flag Day an occasion to keep the flag flying high and celebrate the country’s union and achievements.

First celebrated in 2013, Flag Day is observed annually on November 3. According to the UAE government website, the flag’s:

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

