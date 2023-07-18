H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC, chaired the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) meeting on Tuesday at the Ruler's Office in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The meeting discussed several topics, including the progress of government work in the emirate, the development of various services, and the follow-up of projects in various sectors.

The Council issued Resolution No. 18 of 2023, which stipulates the transfer of Shihab Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Media City (Shams) to the University of Sharjah.

The meeting discussed developing the emirate's municipal work and new upgrades, following up on all community needs within the municipalities' jurisdiction.

Approving administrative divisions of Sharjah's cities and their restructuring were part of the meeting's agenda that had been discussed, starting from cities to suburbs, to neighbourhoods. The approved divisions of Khor Fakkan and Kalba were discussed during the meeting, along with the plan regarding the rest of Sharjah's cities.

Furthermore, the council reviewed the report of a safety system project to detect construction fires and rapid intervention when they occur. The system aims to raise the level of compliance of establishments with the system through periodic maintenance, reduce response time to accidents to prevent casualties, and raise awareness of precautions.

The report included main outputs related to the facilities registered in the system, the cases it dealt with, the periodic maintenance schedule, and the challenges encountered.