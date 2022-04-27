SHARJAH: Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) announced the launch of its strategic plan 2022-2024, with a vision that focuses on reaching a competitive, diversified and sustainable economy that achieves the economic well-being of the business community in the emirate through its mission.

The launch of the strategy in its new cycle comes after a number of internal and external meetings and workshops that were organised in the presence of Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Head of SEDD, to work on preparing the institutional strategic plan 2022-2024.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Head of SEDD, said that the Department’s strategy 2022-2024 is based on the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council, which stems from the emirate's trends in economic and social development, promoting financial sustainability and stimulating the overall economy.

He stressed that the 2022-2024 strategy aims to confirm the department's commitment to the strategic planning approach and align its plan with the plans of the local and federal government to achieve the leadership's vision of making the business community happy in a way that achieves the aspirations of citizens and residents from an economic perspective, as a driver of sustainable economic development in the emirate.



