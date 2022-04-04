ABU DHABI- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received Moustapha Niasse, President of the National Assembly of Senegal, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot welcomed Niasse and his delegation, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two friendly countries, which agree on many regional and international issues. Sheikh Shakhboot also lauded Senegal’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

For his part, Niasse conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Macky Sall, President of Senegal, to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also highlighted the importance of the bilateral ties between the two countries, and the existence of various opportunities to reinforce their cooperation in different areas.

The two sides discussed ways of advancing their overall bilateral relations and a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.