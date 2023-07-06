Friday, 7th July is the deadline for private sector companies with 50 employees or more to meet the semi-annual Emiratisation targets, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said on Thursday.

“Starting from 8th July, we will review compliance with Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2023, which call for a 1% growth in the number of Emiratis working in skilled jobs in private sector companies,” MoHRE said in a statement.

“Non-compliant entities will face a financial contribution/fine of AED42,000 for each Emirati who has not been employed, along with the remaining financial contributions from 2022.”

The Ministry extended the deadline for meeting semi-annual Emiratisation targets from 30th June to 7th July, taking into consideration Arafat Day and Eid Al-Adha holidays, therefore, providing more time for companies to meet their targets.

The Ministry called on entities that have yet to meet the required Emiratisation target for skilled jobs to expedite their efforts and make use of the Nafis platform and the support it provides.

“We also call on companies to begin working towards Emiratisation targets for the second half of 2023, where they will be required to achieve an additional 1% Emiratisation growth (2% is the yearly rate) in skilled jobs,” the Ministry added.

“We are committed to providing all necessary resources to enhance the private sector’s contributions as a partner in advancing Emiratisation objectives, increasing the participation of Emirati professionals in the UAE’s economic development and global leadership.

“The results of this partnership can be seen clearly in the growing numbers of Emirati employees in the private sector, which reflects the private sector’s notable social awareness and responsibility.”