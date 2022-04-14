ABU DHABI- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Liberata Mulamula, Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, chaired the ministerial meeting of the second UAE-Tanzania Joint Committee, which was held in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan underscored during the session the strength of bilateral relations between the UAE and Tanzania. Moreover, he said that despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global markets, trade exchange between the two countries has enjoyed stability and flexibility, pointing to the importance of expanding cooperation in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, humanitarian and development projects, security and defense, transportation, finance, food and agriculture.

For her part, Mulamula welcomed the Emirati delegation participating in the Joint Committee and conveyed to its members the greetings of Samia Soloho, President of Tanzania.

She praised the success achieved by the UAE during Expo 2020 Dubai. Furthermore, she underscored that the Joint Committee provides many opportunities to achieve shared interests and strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various sectors.

In conclusion, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan thanked the Tanzanian side for hosting the UAE delegation, praising the efforts made by both sides to make the joint committee a success.