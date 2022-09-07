Saudi Arabia's economy grew at its fastest pace in more than ten years in the second quarter of the year, as the oil exporter continued to benefit from high energy prices.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's largest oil exporter grew by 12.2% during the second quarter compared to a year ago, the highest since 2011, according to data released by the General Authority of Statistics on Wednesday.

The rate outpaced the 9.9% GDP recorded in the first quarter of the year.

The growth was largely driven by oil activities, which expanded by 22.9%, while non-oil activities recorded an 8.2% growth.

Seasonally adjusted real GDP went up by 2.2% when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The International Monetary Fund had forecast that Saudi Arabia will be one of the world's fastest-growing economies, with the kingdom's GDP set to grow by 7.6% this year, the fastest in nearly a decade.

Saudi's oil revenues grew by 89% to SAR250 billion ($66.8 billion) in the second quarter of 2022.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

