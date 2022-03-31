Riyadh -- Based on estimates of the General Authority for Statistics’ (GASTAT) Labor Force Survey, the unemployment rate among Saudis was 11.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 0.3 percentage points (pp) from Q3/2021, and lower by 1.6 pp when compared to a year ago in Q4/2020.



Among males, the job growth kept pace with increases in the participation rate, pushing the unemployment rate down 0.7 pp to 5.2%.



The unemployment rate of female youth rose 2.4 pp to 25.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021.



The labor force participation rate of the total working age population (Saudis and non-Saudis 15 years and above) edged up 0.3 pp to 61.5%, while the Saudi labor force participation increases to 51.5%.



The GASTAT released today the "Labor Market Statistics Q4, 2021, on its official website.