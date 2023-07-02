RIYADH — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan made a phone call on Saturday to his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

During the phone call, the two sides reviewed ways to develop and enhance the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as well as consolidate the bilateral coordination in all fields.

Prince Faisal and Fidan also exchanged views regarding all the regional and international issues of common interest.

