Trade between Saudi Arabia and Turkey posted significant growth last year as their diplomatic relations continued to improve after years of tension.

The volume of trade between the two states has been constantly increasing, hitting around $6 billion in 2022, a 33% increase over 2021, according to Abdulaziz Al-Sakran, Deputy Governor of the General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT) for International Relations.

The Saudi official shared the information during the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum, held in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Sakran noted that the two countries have created several partnerships that made Saudi the fourth trade partner of Turkey among Middle East economies.

He also pointed out the importance of continuing trade missions with Turkey as they strengthen business relations.

Early this year, the kingdom agreed to make a deposit of $5 billion into the central bank of Turkey to support the country’s efforts to strengthen its economy.

