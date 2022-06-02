RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed on Wednesday ways to support and enhance deep-rooted relations and cooperation to serve the two nations’ interests and achieve more stability and prosperity for their and peoples.



They also discussed ways to support all means that contribute to the stability of the region and keeping international peace and security. They explored the opportunities to enhance bilateral coordination in political, security and economic fields.



The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 152nd session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council.



The ministers also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.



The ministerial council was held on Wednesday in Riyadh, where Prince Faisal said the Gulf nations stand united on the issue of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

