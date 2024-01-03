Business conditions continued to improve across Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector in December as a surge in sales growth led to new orders, a new survey showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index was at 57.5 for the second month running in December. The index has remained above the 50.0 no-change mark for over three years, the report said.

However, employment growth and business activity expectations slipped from November, after hitting a nine-year record in October.

"Despite evidence of firms hiring skilled staff to reduce workloads, the overall rise in employment was only modest," the report noted.

The increased demand and expansion of the non-oil sector have also had a positive impact on employment, said Naif Al-Ghaith PhD, Chief Economist at Riyad Bank.

"With the growing need for skilled workers to meet rising demand, employment has witnessed a noticeable increase. To attract and retain talent, wages have also seen an upward trend. This positive employment outlook reflects the success of the government's efforts to create a diverse and robust economy, offering job opportunities and improving the standard of living for its citizens."

Businesses stepped up purchases as activity levels rose, benefitting from a reduction in average supplier delivery times, which was one of the sharpest recorded since the survey began 14 years ago.

Selling prices rose for the second month in a row in December. However, firms said the higher demand gave them greater confidence to pass on higher input costs to customers.

Nevertheless, the overall rate of charge inflation remained slower than that of input costs, with the latter staying sharp despite easing from November, the report said.

Looking ahead, non-oil sector companies were upbeat about expectations for the next 12 months. However, the degree of confidence softened and was below the trend recorded this year. Construction firms were more optimistic about their growth prospects than the other three main sectors.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

