Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector economy continued to expand in March but slowed slightly compared to the previous month's record growth, according to a new business survey published on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at 58.7 in March, dropping from a near eight-year record of 59.8 in February, but remained firmly above the 50.0 no-change mark as operating conditions improved.

Output and new business continued to rise, supporting further growth in employment and purchases. However, tight market competition meant that firms struggled to pass on rising costs to customers, the survey found.

“Business conditions remain strongly positive at the end of the first quarter of 2023 as improving market conditions and increased development spending helped to boost demand in the non-oil private sector," said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.

While the rate of overall new order growth softened from February, it was still the second-fastest in a year-and-a-half. Orders from foreign customers rose again.

Al-Ghaith said the strong improvement in demand from foreign customers was for two reasons: "First, the improvement in industrial landscape has created positive grounds for producers to diversify their production lines and compete in foreign markets, enlarging their market share. Secondly, the recent depreciation of the US Dollar made those goods more affordable and accessible to a number of inflation-torn economies."

He said both output and new orders have expanded sharply, adding pressure on capacity at non-oil companies. "Therefore, staffing levels have risen across all sectors and the growth in employment was among the strongest seen in the past five years," he added.

The survey found that non-oil firms remained confident of a rise in activity over the next 12 months due to rise in demand and supportive government policy. "The degree of optimism was unchanged from February and stronger than the trend seen over the past three years," the report noted.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com