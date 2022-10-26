Saudi Arabia - The value of non-oil exports (including re-exports) from Saudi Arabia during August surged to hit SR27 billion ($7.2 billion), up 16.6% compared to last year's figures of SR23 billion ($6.1 billion), with an increase of SR4 billion, according to data released by General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The publication results indicated that the kingdom's merchandise exports value for the month grew 49.1% to hit SR134 billion from SR90 billion last year, thus recording an increase of SR44 billion.

The value of oil exports for the month too witnessed a rise, hitting SR107 billion compared to SR67 billion last year, with an increase of SR40 billion (a percentage of 60.2%).

According to GASTAT, the value of merchandise imports in Saudi Arabia in August soared to SR61 billion compared to SR51 billion, thus posting an increase of SR10 billion, equating to 20%.

