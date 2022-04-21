Riyadh: Minister of Finance, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan met virtually yesterday (Wednesday) with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank and the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 under the Indonesian presidency.



During the virtual meeting, Al-Jadaan and Yellen discussed bilateral economic relationships between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, as well as the most prominent economic aspects resulting from geopolitical developments and the pandemic of coronavirus (Covid-19) to meet the growing challenges and sustain the global economic recovery.