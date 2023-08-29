RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced a set of new requirements that aim to raise the efficiency and quality of services provided by recruitment offices and companies.

The new requirements come to achieve the highest levels of satisfaction for the beneficiaries dealing with these offices and companies and in continuation of MHRSD's work to develop the sector, improve the environment of the labor market, and enhance its attractiveness.

The new requirements include setting a minimum performance level in a way that ensures the efficiency and quality of recruitment offices of all sizes.

The requirements have been designed to guarantee the protection of rights, accelerate the period of recruitment, and rapid response to resolve complaints raising customer satisfaction with the service.

They also include providing more options for the customers and companies, and enhancing the transparency of the recruitment process, in addition to improving the experience of parties to the contractual relationship.

MHRSD will work on measuring the performance and continuously follow up on the compliance of offices and companies with the new requirements, based on regulatory decisions for the work of offices and companies, whether inside or outside Saudi Arabia.

The ministry has confirmed that these requirements aim to achieve the strategic goals that it has set to raise the efficiency and quality of recruitment offices so that the impact of their application contributes to increasing the level of beneficries' satisfaction.

