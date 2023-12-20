RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has launched an innovative online service designed for businesses and legal representatives, streamlining the process of handling notifications for financial claims. Accessible through the Najiz.sa platform, this service represents a significant step in digital legal facilitation.

The new feature enables creditors to issue official notices directly to debtors, clearly stating the amounts due and specifying payment deadlines. “In cases where debtors fail to meet their financial obligations, creditors are empowered to initiate legal proceedings to claim their dues,” explained a spokesperson for the MoJ.

He said the primary aim of this service is to reduce the need for litigation in instances where there is no dispute over the debt itself, aligning with Article 19 of the Law of Commercial Courts. By simplifying the process, the MoJ intends to save valuable time and effort for both individuals and businesses.

Additionally, the service is designed to provide a reliable and authoritative method of notification, ultimately aiming to decrease financial litigation and expedite the overall litigation process.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).