DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index climbed 2.3% in June, inching back up to a pace reached in April, as prices were again pushed higher by rising food, beverage and transport costs, government data showed on Thursday.

Food and beverage prices rose 4.4%, and transport was up 2.5%, Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.

Consumer prices rose 0.2% in June compared to the previous month.

In May, inflation was at 2.2% on a yearly basis and 0.1% on a monthly basis.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by John Stonestreet)