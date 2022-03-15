Saudi annual inflation rate accelerates to 1.6 percent in February from 1.2 percent in Jan, according to official data.

The rise in the annual rate of growth in consumer prices in February was driven by higher costs of gasoline and food prices, the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASATAT, said.

On a month-on-month basis, growth in consumer prices also quickened to 0.3 percent compared to 0.15 percent in January, it said on its website.

