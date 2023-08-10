The Industrial Production Index (IPI) report was issued today by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), which showed a 0.5% increase in June 2023 over May 2023.

According to the report, the IPI showed a 1.6% decrease, mainly driven by mining and quarrying, as they decreased by 6.5% in June 2023 over June 2022.

The report showed a 10.1% increase in manufacturing activity over June 2022 and a 25% increase in electricity and gas supplies over June 2022.

IPI is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output. It is calculated based on the monthly industrial production survey.