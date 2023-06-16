RIYADH — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will visit the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday, according to the Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim.



The news agency reported that the minister will hold wide ranging talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other senior Iranian officials. It also noted that Saudi embassy in Tehran likely to be reopened during the visit.



Iran reopened its embassy in its old headquarters in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, and its consulate in Jeddah in the first week of this month. The embassy reopening comes about three months after a bilateral agreement was reached between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume bilateral relations, brokered by China. Last month, Iran appointed Alireza Enayati, a veteran diplomat, as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia.



Under a Chinese-brokered deal reached in March, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations, which were severed in 2016 following an attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

