RIYADH — The Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM) revealed that it had approved credit facilities worth SR9.4 billion from the beginning of 2022 until the end of the third quarter in September.



The share of requests for export credit insurance amounted to approximately SR5.9 billion, in addition to requests for export financing worth SR3.5 billion, which supports export activities in vital sectors including fertilizers, petrochemicals, glass, plastics, iron, and steel, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



According to the bank’s recently issued third-quarter performance bulletin, 37 credit applications had been approved until the end of September, including 24 for financing and 13 for export credit insurance since the beginning of the year. These credits contribute to supporting export deals to international markets in more than 60 countries around the world including the US, the UK, China, Sweden, India, France, and Pakistan, as well as many Asian, African, European, and South American countries.



These credits came as part of the bank’s efforts to provide more financing and insurance solutions to develop the export of national products and increase export opportunities for non-oil goods and services, as well as increase their competitiveness in regional and global markets, and enhance trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and its partners.

