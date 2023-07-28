JEDDAH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received on Thursday US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Jeddah.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the Saudi-US strategic relations and ways to enhance them in different fields.

Crown Prince and Sullivan have also reviewed new developments at the regional and international level as well as issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and the Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, Minister of State, Member of Cabinet, and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaad Al-Aiban, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet Mohammed bin Abdulmalik Al Al-Sheikh, and Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

From the US side, it was attended by US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney, the US National Security Council's (NSC) Middle East and North Africa Coordinator Brett McGurk, and the US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos J. Hochstein, as well as Legal Adviser to the National Security Council Jake Phillips, in addition to Senior Advisor for National Security Ariana Berengaut.

