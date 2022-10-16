RIYADH - Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held talks Saturday at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah with visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on bolstering bilateral ties and mutual cooperation.

They also touched upon several issues of common interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Following the talks, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and President Ramaphosa witnessed the ceremony of exchanging an agreement, cooperation programs and bilateral memoranda of understanding between the two countries, as follows:

First: A memorandum of understanding for cooperation and exchange of news between the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the state-run South African News Agency.

Second: A memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of encouraging direct investment.

Third: A memorandum of understanding between the Special Economic Cities and Zones Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and South Africa Ministry of Trade, Industry and Competition to cooperate in their fields of competence.

Fourth: A memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of communications and information technology.

Fifth: A draft memorandum of understanding regarding the study of establishing a joint investment fund.

Sixth: A memorandum of understanding for technical cooperation in the fields of agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture.

Seventh: A memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of social development.

Eighth: A cooperation agreement in the field of maritime transport.

Ninth: A memorandum of understanding on the mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates.

Tenth: A memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of health.

Eleventh: A technical cooperation program between the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) and the South African Standards Office (SAB).

Twelfth: A memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Armaments Corporation of the Republic of South Africa for cooperation in the field of military acquisition.

Thirteenth: A draft memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Export-Import Bank and the Export Credit Insurance Company in South Africa.

Fourteenth: A draft memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Geological Survey and Mintech Center for Research and Mineral Technology for cooperation in the fields of earth sciences.

Fifteenth: A draft memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Geological Survey Authority and the Geosciences Council for cooperation in earth sciences.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).