PARIS — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron held extensive bilateral talks in Paris on Friday.



Macron received Prince Mohammed, who is on an official visit to France, at the Elysee Palace. During the reception, Macron welcomed the Crown Prince and his accompanying delegation to France, wishing them a pleasant stay.



The Crown Prince was also received by other French ministers and a number of senior officials.



The meeting between the two leaders was attended by delegations of both countries.



At the outset of the meeting, the Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the French President, while Macron conveyed his greetings to the King.



They reviewed the historical and strategic relations between the two countries, and ways to develop them in all fields, in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.



They also exchanged views on developments in international and regional events, and joint efforts in this regard.



The Saudi delegation included Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Farhan, Minister of state Mohammed Al-Alshiekh, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan and Public investment fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rummayan.



The Crown Prince has hectic schedule in Paris. As part of his visit, Prince Mohammed will attend the global financial summit and Saudi Arabia’s official reception to promote Expo 2030 bid.

