RIYADH — Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, has received on Thursday a phone call from the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

During the call, they reviewed the Saudi-Greek relations. They also discussed the opportunities for joint cooperation in various fields

