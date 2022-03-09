RIYADH — Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, met here on Tuesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi



At the outset of the meeting, the Crown Prince welcomed El-Sisi in Saudi Arabia, while the Egyptian President expressed his thanks to the Crown Prince for the warm and generous hospitality accorded to him and the accompanying delegation.



During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for developing them in various fields.



They also discussed the latest developments at the regional and international arenas as well as efforts exerted towards them. The two sides also discussed issues of common interest.



The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, Minister of the State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Advisor; Dr. Issam bin Saad bin Saeed, Minister of the State and Member of the Cabinet for Shura Council Affairs (the accompanying minister); Khalid Al-Humaidan, Chief of General Intelligence; Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama Nugali; and the Egyptian President's accompanying delegation.

