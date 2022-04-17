JEDDAH: His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, today received a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the call, HRH the Crown Prince asserted the Kingdom’s support for efforts that would lead to a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine and achieve security and stability.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations and the means to enhance them in various fields, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



