NEW DELHI — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has emphasized the need for all signatory countries to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEE) to work diligently in order to turn it into a reality.

During his opening remarks at the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council Meeting on Monday, the Crown Prince congratulated the leaders on the successful management of the G20 Summit and the initiatives achieved, particularly the economic corridor linking the Middle East, India, and Europe. He stressed the importance of concerted efforts to bring this ambitious project to fruition, stating, "We need to work diligently to make it a reality."

Highlighting the enduring partnership between Saudi Arabia and India, the Crown Prince noted that there has never been any disagreement in their history but rather a spirit of cooperation aimed at building a prosperous future for both countries. He underlined the extensive agenda they are working on through the council, emphasizing the promising prospects ahead.

Prince Mohammed also acknowledged the significant contribution of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia, with 7 percent of the Saudi population being of Indian origin. He expressed Saudi Arabia's commitment to considering them an integral part of the country and ensuring their well-being. "We consider them to be a part of Saudi Arabia. We watch and take care of them like we take care of our own citizens. We hope that this council will meet the aspirations of our people and we wish us success."

In the first Leaders' Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Modi discussed a wide range of areas for bilateral cooperation, including energy security, trade and investment, defense and security, healthcare, food security, culture, and community welfare. Modi described Saudi Arabia as one of India's most important strategic partners and anticipated that their talks would invigorate the ties between the two nations.

Modi also extended gratitude to Prince Mohammed for his efforts in enhancing the welfare of Indians residing in Saudi Arabia.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince signed the minutes of the first meeting, solidifying their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Additionally, more than two dozen Memoranda of Understanding were signed between Indian and Saudi Arabian companies, spanning various sectors, including IT, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and human resources.

The Saudi Crown Prince was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials.

