

RIYADH — Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, received British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Al-Yamamah Palace here on Wednesday. During the meeting, the Crown Prince and Johnson signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create the Saudi British Strategic Partnership Council.



The Crown Prince accorded an official reception for Johnson and the accompanying delegation at the Royal Court of Al-Yamamah Palace. Their talks figured the latest developments in Ukraine.



During the session of official talks, they discussed ways to further strengthen friendly relations and bilateral cooperation between the two countries in wide ranging fields as well as the opportunities to further develop them. They also reviewed regional and international issues of common interest and efforts exerted to address such issues.



On the sidelines of the talks, a meeting of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council was held. A MoU was signed regarding the formation of the Strategic Partnership Council between the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).