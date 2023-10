RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman engaged with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, confirming the depth of the longstanding and robust bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan.



In a recent phone call, the leaders explored various aspects of collaboration and addressed common areas of interest during their discussion.

