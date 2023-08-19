RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday discussed bilateral relations and opportunities for future cooperation.



They also tackled regional and international developments and efforts exerted toward them, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



Amir-Abdollahian conveyed the greetings and appreciation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the Crown Prince, who, in turn, conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and himself to the Iranian president.



Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and an Iranian delegation that accompanied Amir-Abdollahian were present at the meeting.



The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Riyadh earlier on Thursday on an official visit to the Kingdom.

