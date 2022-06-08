RIYADH — Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al Rassi met with the Director-General of the Department of West Asian and North African Affairs at the Chinese Foreign Ministry Ambassador Wang Di and his accompanying delegation.



During the meeting, they reviewed the solid friendship relations between the Kingdom and China and ways to strengthen them in all areas of cooperation and joint coordination.



They also discussed the most prominent regional and international developments. The meeting was attended by China’s Ambassador to the Kingdom.

