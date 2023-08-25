RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s trade balance achieved a surplus of about SR38 billion (about $10 billion) during June of 2023, according to a report of the Saudi Statistics Authority (GASTAT).



The authority stated in its monthly report that the Kingdom’s merchandise exports decreased by 39.7 percent on an annual basis in June, reaching SR88.8 billion, while imports fell 17.1 percent to SR51.4 billion.



It indicated that oil exports declined by 38.3 percent on an annual basis in June, reaching SR71.9 billion.

